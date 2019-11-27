Thanksgiving travellers delayed by US storms
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thanksgiving travellers delayed by US storms

Dangerous storms are moving across the United States, from the West Coast to the Midwest. The US National Weather Service is advising millions of people to delay their travel plans due to the weather and hundreds of flights were grounded.

  • 27 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Winter storms disrupt Thanksgiving travel