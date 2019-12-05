Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Throne Speech: 'We are bound to same space-time continuum'
Canada's Governor General Julie Payette delivers the Throne Speech.
-
05 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50592054/throne-speech-we-are-bound-to-same-space-time-continuumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window