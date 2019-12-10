Media player
Chilled jogger calmly dodges avalanche in Canada
Bryon Howard was running in Lake Louise, Alberta, when he saw a huge wall of snow coming his way. Watch how he dodged the potentially deadly avalanche.
10 Dec 2019
