Trump's Thanksgiving with US troops in Afghanistan

Donald Trump visits US troops in Afghanistan for Thanksgiving
Donald Trump has made an unannounced visit to American troops in Afghanistan and said the US and the Taliban have been engaged in talks.
As part of the trip the president had Thanksgiving dinner with US soldiers.
29 Nov 2019
