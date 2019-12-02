Trump ridicules ex-FBI investigators' affair
Trump ridicules ex-FBI investigators' affair

At a Minneapolis rally in October, US President Donald Trump performed a mock reenactment of two FBI employees sending anti-Trump texts while in the throes of passion.

Peter Strzok sent disparaging messages about Mr Trump to his lover, FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

  • 02 Dec 2019
