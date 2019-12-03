Biden - 'She is a first rate candidate'

Media player
Kamala Harris drops out of US presidential race
Democratic candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden reacted to the news Senator Kamala Harris has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.
The pair clashed this summer at a Democratic debate over Biden's record on race.
Read more: Kamala Harris ends bid for US presidency
03 Dec 2019
