Malcolm Gladwell on how racial issues are viewed

Looking at racial interactions involving the police and individuals through a "strictly racial lens" leads people to dismiss them and simply view them as "personal encounters gone awry," the writer and journalist Malcolm Gladwell has said.

Gladwell has written about challenging the assumptions people make about trust and truth in encounters when they meet people.

He starts and ends his latest book with an examination of the case of Sandra Bland, a black woman who took her own life while in police custody.

"I would like to give a structural interpretation of what went wrong, that talks about this case on a much deeper and I think more profound level," he told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

