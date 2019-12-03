Zuckerberg family allows rare access inside home
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, discussed the challenges of family life with CBS News presenter Gayle King.

The couple runs the philanthropic Chan Zuckerberg Initiative together.

Notoriously private, the Facebook co-founder was pressed about welcoming greater regulations on companies.

