Inside Zuckerberg's home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Facebook's Zuckerberg rare interview inside home
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, discussed the challenges of family life with CBS News presenter Gayle King.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from theApple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
04 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50651386/facebook-s-zuckerberg-rare-interview-inside-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window