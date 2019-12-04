The king of England and an impeachment hearing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump impeachment: Legal experts testify to Congress
Three experts testified to Congress that President Donald Trump's actions to obtain help from a foreign nation amounted to an impeachable offence.
The fourth professor said Mr Trump's actions were wrong, but not impeachable.
Many of them referenced the United States founding fathers and the king of England.
-
04 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50651387/trump-impeachment-legal-experts-testify-to-congressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window