'Ukraine not that stupid to meddle in US election'

Ukrainian foreign minister dismisses election 'meddling'
In an interview with the BBC, Ukrainian foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko denied claims that his country interfered in the 2016 US elections.
President Donald Trump and some of his supporters have continued to promote the theory that the country did interfere.
During the public impeachment hearings, former White House national security adviser Fiona Hill warned of a "fictional narrative" on Ukraine's alleged role in the US election and said it sowed doubt about Russian involvement.
03 Dec 2019
