Law professor rebukes Republican congressman

Trump impeachment: Law professor rebukes congressman
Professor Pamela Karlan from Stanford University is among four lawyers testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.
Karlan gave a passionate response to Republican Doug Collins' opening statement. The congressman suggested that the professors present would not be fully prepared to testify.
Read more: Trump's Ukraine conduct impeachable - law experts
04 Dec 2019
