Law professor rebukes Republican congressman
Video

Trump impeachment: Law professor rebukes congressman

Professor Pamela Karlan from Stanford University is among four lawyers testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Karlan gave a passionate response to Republican Doug Collins' opening statement. The congressman suggested that the professors present would not be fully prepared to testify.

  • 04 Dec 2019
