Trump on Trudeau: 'He's two-faced'

Nato summit: Trump responds to video of Trudeau
After footage emerged that appeared to show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mocking US President Donald Trump over a pre-summit press conference, Mr Trump called Mr Trudeau "two-faced".
Mr Trump then suggested Mr Trudeau's comments were made in retaliation for him "calling him out" on Canada's defence spending.
04 Dec 2019
