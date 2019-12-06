They tried to recreate Woodstock…and failed

Video

Today marks 50 years since the Altamont Festival, which became notorious for the wrong reasons.

Four people died at the festival, including one that was fatally stabbed by a member of the Hells Angels, Alan Passaro. Passaro was charged with murder but later acquitted on grounds of self defence.

Joel Selvin, author of Altamont: The Rolling Stones, the Hells Angels, and the Inside Story of Rock's Darkest Day, explains the legacy of the disastrous concert.

Video by Cody Goodwin and Shrai Popat