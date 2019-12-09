On the campaign trail with Biden
Video

Joe Biden's campaign trail across Iowa

Democrat candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden has been on an eight day tour of Iowa, in a bus branded with the words 'No Malarkey'.

Iowans will be the first to vote in the Democratic primary contest. The BBC went along to see how voters responded.

Film by MorganGisholtMinard.

