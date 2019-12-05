Pelosi - 'Our democracy is at stake'

Media player
Nancy Pelosi delivers statement on Trump impeachment
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the chamber to begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. She accused him of abusing his power and election interference.
Read more: Trump impeachment to go ahead - Pelosi
05 Dec 2019
Share
