Pelosi - 'Our democracy is at stake'
Nancy Pelosi delivers statement on Trump impeachment

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the chamber to begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. She accused him of abusing his power and election interference.

  • 05 Dec 2019
