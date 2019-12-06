'CIA torture not needed to get terror leads'

Video

US Senate Investigator Daniel Jones led a six year inquiry into how the CIA used enhanced interrogation techniques (EITs) such as waterboarding to get information and leads on terror plots following the 9/11 attacks.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that the use of EITs was not necessary as the information could be found from other sources.

"We looked at 20 cases altogether, 20 of the most frequently cited cases that said without EITs, without torture this plot would have occurred or this person would not have been captured," he said.

In all of the 20 cases the EITs were not responsible for this information, but other intelligence methods or other governments had provided the necessary information, Mr Jones explained.

Former US president Barack Obama condemned the CIA interrogation programme and banned the techniques on his second day in office in 2009.