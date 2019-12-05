'Don't mess with me'

Video

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was questioned whether she "hates" President Donald Trump.

The top elected Democrat was speaking on news that the the House of Representatives will file impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power.

Mr Trump said Democrats have "gone crazy" and urged them to move quickly if they were going to impeach him.

Democrats say Mr Trump corruptly made military aid to Ukraine conditional on it investigating his rival, Joe Biden.

