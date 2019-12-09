The city giving away free money
Video

Stockton's universal basic income scheme

Stockton, California has introduced a scheme which gives $500 (£380) a month to residents earning less than the average income.

The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration (SEED) programme is already proving popular with local residents, but could the model work nationally?

