Shootout in Florida leaves four dead

Shootout after jewellery store raid in Florida leaves four dead
Two suspects raided a jewellery store before hijacking a UPS truck and getting into a shootout with police on a busy Florida highway.
The suspects, a motorist and the driver of the truck were killed.
06 Dec 2019
