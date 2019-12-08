Artist eats $120,000 banana art at gallery

Video

Performance artist David Datuna had some explaining to do at the international gallery Perrotin at Art Basel in Miami when he ate a $120,000 (£91,000) banana duct-taped to a wall.

Three buyers bought the limited-edition pieces of the banana art by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan.

However, the art reportedly comes with a certificate of authenticity, meaning owners can replace the banana and no further action will be taken against Mr Datuna.