US man arrested after wheelchair theft attempt

Arizona man arrested after wheelchair theft attempt
The Phoenix Police Department have taken a man into custody who tossed a woman out of her wheelchair seat in an attempt to steal it.
Police praised a bystander who managed to retrieve the wheelchair and said the suspect was wanted for a number of outstanding charges.
09 Dec 2019
