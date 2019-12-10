Video

The US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The president is accused of pressuring Ukraine to intervene in US domestic politics. Trump denies any wrong doing.

If the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee votes to approve the articles later this week, they will then be submitted to the lower chamber for a full vote.

If the articles are approved by the House - which is controlled by the Democrats - an impeachment trial in the Republican-held Senate will take place, possibly early in January.

