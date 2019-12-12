What happens to America's dead eagles?
A national centre in Colorado receives dead eagles and processes them for federally-recognised Native American tribes.

Warning: This story contains images of dead and dissected eagles

Filmed and edited by Hannah Long-Higgins, produced by Dhruti Shah

  • 12 Dec 2019
