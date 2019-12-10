Video

Gases which help to heat the atmosphere and contribute to climate change are a by-product of the dairy industry.

They include direct emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from cows, and carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide from the likes of packaging, transportation and fertilisers.

But one farmer in the US state of Georgia believes a different way of farming means his cows can be part of the solution. Will Harris says "it’s not the cow, it’s the how".

Video filmed and edited by Hannah Long-Higgins; produced by Haley Thomas