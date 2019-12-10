Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Democrats reveal articles of impeachment
Live coverage as Democrats in the House of Representatives unveil two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.
-
10 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window