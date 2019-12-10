US reporter 'hit hard' during live TV report

Media player
US reporter slapped on her backside during live TV report
Local TV reporter Alex Bozarjian spoke to CBS This Morning about the experience of being groped on live television.
She was covering a race in Savannah, Georgia when a man who was running slapped her backside.
The man responsible has said it was an accident.
10 Dec 2019
