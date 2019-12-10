US reporter 'hit hard' during live TV report
Local TV reporter Alex Bozarjian spoke to CBS This Morning about the experience of being groped on live television.

She was covering a race in Savannah, Georgia when a man who was running slapped her backside.

The man responsible has said it was an accident.

