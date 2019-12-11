Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harvey Weinstein dodders out of court with walking frame
A New York City judge increased Harvey Weinstein's bail from $1m (£758,000) to $5m (£3.8m) after the Hollywood producer allegedly violated his release conditions.
Weinstein is set to face trail on sexual assault charges in January. He has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.
11 Dec 2019
