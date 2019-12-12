How video gaming gets you a ticket to university
Full university scholarships offered to video gamers in Pennsylvania

In America where sports scholarships have long been a way into university, the big new college championships are for teams playing computer games like Overwatch and League of Legends.

Several universities are even offering incentives, including full scholarships and housing for the best esports players.

