Did someone try to steal a makeshift Christmas tree?
Video

British Columbia man appears to steal Christmas tree

Surveillance footage shows police in Chilliwack, British Columbia, apprehending a suspect carrying a Christmas tree through the streets.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police would not comment whether charges were laid for the stolen foliage.

  • 12 Dec 2019
