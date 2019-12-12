Did someone try to steal a makeshift Christmas tree?

Media player
British Columbia man appears to steal Christmas tree
Surveillance footage shows police in Chilliwack, British Columbia, apprehending a suspect carrying a Christmas tree through the streets.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police would not comment whether charges were laid for the stolen foliage.
12 Dec 2019
