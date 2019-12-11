Statue with dreads in former Confederate capital
Rumors of War statue unveiled in Richmond, Virginia

The sculpture of an African American man riding a horse was unveiled in Richmond, Virginia.

Kehinde Wiley's bronze statue entitled Rumors of War is a direct response to the controversial Confederate statues that line Monument Avenue just a few blocks away.

Wiley is known for painting the presidential portrait of Barack Obama.

