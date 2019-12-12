Scheer - 'Time to put my family first'

Media player
Canadian Conservative leader Andrew Scheer resigns
Canadian Conservative leader Andrew Scheer delivered his resignation speech to the House of Commons.
The MP faced pressure from within his party to step down since losing October's federal election to Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
Read more: Canadian Conservative leader in surprise resignation
12 Dec 2019
