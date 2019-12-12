Scheer - 'Time to put my family first'
Canadian Conservative leader Andrew Scheer resigns

Canadian Conservative leader Andrew Scheer delivered his resignation speech to the House of Commons.

The MP faced pressure from within his party to step down since losing October's federal election to Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

  • 12 Dec 2019
