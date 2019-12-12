Esports scholarship?

How video gaming gets you a ticket to university
In America, where sports scholarships have long been a way into university, the big new college championships are for teams playing computer games like Overwatch and League of Legends.

Several universities are even offering incentives – including full scholarships and housing for the best esports players.

  • 12 Dec 2019