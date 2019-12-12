New CCTV of Jersey City shooters

Video

New CCTV appears to show two shooters heading towards a Jewish supermarket in an attack which left six people dead, including the two suspects.

Jersey city, in the US of state of New Jersey, was in mourning following the brutal attack. Speaking at a press conference, the local mayor confirmed the incident was "a hate crime".

Investigators believe that the three people found dead inside the kosher market were killed by the attackers. Tuesday's shooting began at a nearby cemetery, where 40-year-old Detective Joseph Seals was killed.