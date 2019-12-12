Van slides on ice into Lake Michigan
Chicago government van de-icing the road slides into lake

Icy conditions on Wednesday morning led to a Chicago government vehicle carrying de-icing agent to lose control.

The van slid into Lake Michigan, near Oak Street Beach in Chicago. The two men inside managed to escape.

