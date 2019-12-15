Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Mexicans saved a dying US town
Guymon in Oklahoma was on its way to becoming a ghost town.
Then Mexican immigrants arrived 20 years ago after a food processing plant opened.
Since then, they've been responsible for an economic boom.
Video by Angélica M Casas, produced by Luis Fajardo
-
15 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window