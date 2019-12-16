The Jewish barber who loves Christmas
Jack Bubis has transformed his Washington DC hair salon into a winter wonderland for the past two decades. This year his Christmas display is dedicated to his late brother.

He says this isn't about religion, but bringing joy to the community.

