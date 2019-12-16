Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Jewish barber who loves Christmas
Jack Bubis has transformed his Washington DC hair salon into a winter wonderland for the past two decades. This year his Christmas display is dedicated to his late brother.
He says this isn't about religion, but bringing joy to the community.
16 Dec 2019
