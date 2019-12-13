Trump says impeachment is politically good for him

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump says Democrats are 'trivialising' impeachment
Following a vote in the House Judiciary Committee to approve two impeachment charges, US President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of "trivialising" the impeachment process.
But he added that it had been good for him politically.
-
13 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50787226/trump-says-democrats-are-trivialising-impeachmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window