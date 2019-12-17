Trump is not a lawyer - Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has spoken exclusively to the BBC's Razia Iqbal about the impeachment trial Donald Trump is expected to face in the US Senate.

At an awards ceremony in New York, the leading liberal judge on America's highest court, was asked if senators should remain impartial ahead of hearings where they will be the jurors.

Justice Ginsburg, 86, has been fighting for decades to advance equal rights for all, and especially women's rights. Now she's been awarded the Berggruen Prize for philosophy and culture. The $1 million prize is awarded annually to someone whose ideas "have profoundly shaped human understanding and advancement" (she's donating the money to charity).

"Dissenting Opinion - an interview with Ruth Bader Ginsburg" will be broadcast on BBC World News on Friday 20 December at 23:30 GMT (not in North America & Latin America); on Saturday 21 Dec at 05:30 and 10:30; and on Sunday 22 Dec at 11:30, 16:30, 22:30.

You can also listen to the full interview on BBC World Service Radio over the weekend.