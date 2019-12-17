Footage of tornado damage in the US south
Video

Tornadoes leave buildings flattened in US south

More than a dozen tornadoes tore through several south-eastern states in the United States late on Monday. One school in Louisiana evacuated just minutes before it hit. At least three people have been killed and many injured.

Storms are expected to continue to pose a threat to parts of Florida and southern Georgia on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

Read more: Tornadoes tear through US south, killing three

