US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has told the BBC that restrictive abortion laws affect poor women in society.

Several states have passed highly restrictive abortion laws this year - and dozens more have proposed similar bills in their legislatures - though none have gone into effect thus far.

The BBC's Razia Iqbal spoke exclusively to Ginsburg.

