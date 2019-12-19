Media player
Trump and Clinton's impeachment - what's different now?
The House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump, setting up a trial in the Senate that will decide whether he remains in office.
The last president to be impeached was Bill Clinton in 1998. The BBC's Nick Bryant reported on both and explains how they compare.
19 Dec 2019
