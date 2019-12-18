Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump impeachment: Watch the House vote on charges against president
Live coverage as Donald Trump is set to become the third US president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.
Democratic lawmakers are ready to approve two impeachment charges against the Republican president on Wednesday.
Mr Trump would then face a Senate trial next month, but members of his party control that chamber and it is unlikely to remove him from office.
The president has called the process an "attempted coup" and a "scam".
-
18 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50839694/trump-impeachment-watch-the-house-vote-on-charges-against-presidentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window