Trump impeachment: Watch the House vote on charges against president

Live coverage as Donald Trump is set to become the third US president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

Democratic lawmakers are ready to approve two impeachment charges against the Republican president on Wednesday.

Mr Trump would then face a Senate trial next month, but members of his party control that chamber and it is unlikely to remove him from office.

The president has called the process an "attempted coup" and a "scam".

  • 18 Dec 2019
