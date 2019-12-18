Republican compares impeachment to Jesus' trail
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump impeachment compared to Jesus' trial during debate

Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk criticised the process of impeachment and drew a comparison between the current inquiry into President Donald Trump to the trial of Jesus.

The House of Representatives is debating whether to impeach President Trump ahead of a vote on Wednesday.

Read more: US House ready for historic vote

  • 18 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'The president is a threat to national security'