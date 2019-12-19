The moment US House votes to impeach Trump

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump impeached by US House of Representatives
The US House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
After hours of debate, the Democrat-led House voted 231 to 197 on the first charge of abuse of power.
It accuses the president, who denies both charges, of trying to pressure Ukraine to smear his political rival, Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.
Counts are still coming in for the second charge of obstruction of Congress. Mr Trump, who blocked his aides from testifying, is accused of failing to co-operate with the House impeachment investigation.
-
19 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window