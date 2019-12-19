Was this a debate or an echo chamber?
Trump impeachment: Key moments from debate

Republicans and Democrats spent hours debating before voting to impeach President Trump.

The House voted on two charges - that the president abused his power and that he had obstructed Congress.

Both votes fell along party lines with nearly all Democrats voting for the charges and all Republicans against.

Representatives from both parties exchanged verbal blows prior to the vote.

Edited by Shrai Popat

  • 19 Dec 2019
