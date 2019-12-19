Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Timelapse shows New York City hit by a snow squall
A timelapse shows New York City being hit by a snow squall on Wednesday night.
Central Park was left with 0.4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
A snow squall is a blast of sudden heavy snowfall and wind.
-
19 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-50850609/timelapse-shows-new-york-city-hit-by-a-snow-squallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window