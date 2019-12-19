Marc Anthony's yacht goes up in flames
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Singer Marc Anthony's yacht goes up in flames

Firefighters fought flames on Wednesday evening after a yacht reportedly belonging to the singer caught fire in a Miami marina.

The 120ft vessel was docked off MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina in Miami, Florida when it caught fire.

All crew members on board were safely evacuated.

  • 19 Dec 2019
Go to next video: California residents mourn boat fire victims