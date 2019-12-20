Scientist wins Miss America with live experiment

Video

A Virginian biochemist has won the Miss America crown after an on-stage science experiment that challenged stereotypes of the competition.

Camille Schrier, 24, has two undergraduate science degrees and is studying a doctorate in pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide produced brightly coloured foam live on stage.

Miss America rebranded itself last year, ditching the swimwear segment and appearance-based judging criteria.

Although Ms Schrier admitted that the competition still attracts "controversy", contenders are now scored on their talents, passions and intelligence.

Ms Schrier - who beat 50 other woman to the crown - reportedly told judges: "Miss America is someone who needs to educate".