'Space is the world's newest war-fighting domain'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: 'Space is the world's newest war-fighting domain'

President Donald Trump has officially funded a Pentagon force focused on warfare in space - the US Space Force.

At an army base near Washington, Mr Trump described space as "the world's newest war-fighting domain".

  • 21 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Trump unveils new space warfare command